Volkswagen unveils electric luxury sedan at China auto show

SHANGHAI (AP) — Volkswagen is unveiling an electric luxury sedan that promises a 435-mile battery range as global and Chinese automakers show their latest SUVs, sedans and muscle cars at the world’s biggest auto show. Auto Shanghai 2023 reflects the intense competition in China’s fast-growing electric vehicle market after the ruling Communist Party poured billions of dollars into promoting the technology. China accounted for two-thirds of global electric vehicles sales last year. Brands including General Motors, BMW and Nissan as well as Chinese rivals BYD Auto and NIO unveiled dozens of new EVs in the cavernous Shanghai exhibition center. Brands touted faster charging, satellite-linked navigation and entertainment, and the future possibility of self-driving technology.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.