Police: 4 migrants among 6 killed in highway crash in Greece

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Police say four migrants and a suspected trafficker have died and another six were injured when their car collided head-on with another as it sped the wrong way on a major highway in Greece near the Turkish border. The driver of the other car, a 46-year-old Greek man, also died in the collision, police said. The car carrying the migrants did not stop at a police checking point, rammed a patrol car and sped away. Soon afterwards, it entered the highway, but in the eastbound direction, still headed west, colliding with the other car soon afterwards.

