Jimmy Carter and Playboy: How ‘the weirdo factor’ rocked ’76

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — Jimmy Carter’s Baptist faith was one of his calling cards in the 1976 presidential campaign. But it landed him in political trouble when he tried to explain his faith to Playboy magazine by discussing Biblical standards of sex and sin. He made the comments at the very end of a series of interviews that amounted to more than 12,000 words in print. But “lust” and “adultery” became the headlines. Carter himself has remained bitter for years about the fallout, saying it nearly cost him the election. As Carter nears the end of his life, the Playboy interviewer says the entire reaction was unfair to the 39th president.

