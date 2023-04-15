Ferry runs aground near Seattle; no injuries reported

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in Washington state say a passenger ferry carrying hundreds of people has run aground near Bainbridge Island west of Seattle, but there are no immediate reports of injuries or contamination. Washington State Ferries says via Twitter that the vessel Walla Walla ran aground in Rich Passage at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. It was traveling from the city of Bremerton to Seattle at the time. The agency said “initial indications are the vessel suffered a generator failure.” Ferries spokesperson Diane Rhodes said there were 596 passengers and 15 crew members aboard. Authorities were coordinating to arrange buses for the passengers. A tug boat and Coast Guard crews were dispatched to the scene.

