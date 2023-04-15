Corach Rambler wins after activists delay Grand National

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Corach Rambler produced a strong finish to win the Grand National after the world-famous horse race was delayed for 15 minutes because animal rights activists scaled fences around the perimeter of the course and got onto the track. It gave trainer Lucinda Russell a second victory in the Grand National in its 175th edition. Corach Rambler was the 8-1 favorite and jumped the last in front before coming home in front of Vanillier. Gaillard Du Mesnil was third. The race took place after three people were arrested in connection with a plan by activists to disrupt the race. They succeeded in doing that. Organizers said Hill Sixteen, one of the fallers in the race, died after sustaining an “unrecoverable injury.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.