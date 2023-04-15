Bus with musicians crashes in western India, killing 13

NEW DELHI (AP) — A passenger bus carrying dozens of members of a music troupe has fallen into a gorge in western India, killing 13 people and injuring 29. Police say the bus was on its way to Mumbai, India’s financial capital, from Pune city, where the musicians held a performance. The exact cause of the crash is not immediately known. Police said most of the passengers who died were part of the music troupe from Mumbai. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the accident and announced monetary relief to the victims’ families. According to police, more than 110,000 people are killed every year in road accidents across India, most of which are blamed on reckless driving and poorly maintained roads.

