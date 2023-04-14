Video: Police shoot man after responding to wrong address

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern New Mexico have released body camera footage of officers opening fire and killing a homeowner after they showed up at the wrong address in response to domestic violence call. The Farmington Police Department released the video Friday — just over a week after the shooting happened. The footage shows officers knocking on the door twice within a 3-minute period during that April 5 night. It was dark and they had their flashlights trained on the front door. The homeowner opened a screen door armed with a handgun and officers immediately began firing. Dispatchers then received a frantic call from the man’s teenage daughter, saying she heard bangs and then gunfire and that her dad needed help.

