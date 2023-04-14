Putin signs bill allowing electronic conscription notices

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Putin has signed a bill allowing authorities to issue electronic notices to draftees and reservists amid the fighting in Ukraine. The bill signed into law by Putin was published Friday on the official register of government documents. Russia’s military service rules previously required the in-person delivery of notices to conscripts and reservists who are called up for duty. Under the new law, the notices would be considered valid from the moment they are put on a state portal for electronic services. In the past, many Russians avoided the draft by staying away from their address of record. The new law closes that loophole ahead of a widely anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive in the coming weeks.

