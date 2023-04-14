Mexico arrests 3 more officials in fire that killed migrants

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors say they have arrested three more officials of the country’s immigration agency for a fire at a detention center last month that killed 40 migrants. Among those arrested were the local head of supplies for the immigration agency and an official of the Grupo Beta migrant protection service, the the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement Friday. The director of agency for the northern border state of Chihuahua has been ordered to appear in court, but has not been arrested. The fired occurred March 27 in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, after a migrant set fire to foam mattresses to protest a supposed transfer.

