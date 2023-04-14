Hezbollah chief: Israel didn’t hit Hamas in Lebanon strikes

BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group claims that Israel did not hit Hamas or Hezbollah targets in last week’s strikes on southern Lebanon. Hassan Nasrallah spoke at a ceremony in Beirut on Friday, marking “Quds Day,” or Jerusalem Day, an annual show of support for the Palestinians held on the last Friday of every Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Nasrallah claimed Israeli statements were “a barefaced lie” and that “no Hezbollah or Hamas infrastructure was struck” in last Friday’s rocket exchange but rather “banana groves” and a water irrigation channel.

