German town bids farewell to nuclear, eyes hydrogen future

LINGEN, Germany (AP) — Germany is shutting down its last three nuclear power plants on Saturday as part of an energy transition agreed to by successive governments. In many countries, the transition is away from fossil fuels, but Germany is set to close down carbon-free nuclear power as well over concerns a possible nuclear accident. Officials in the town that is home to the Emsland nuclear plant have mixed feelings about the closure of a facility that has safely provided electricity to millions of people for decades. While some argue the plant could have continued operating for a few years, others are looking forward to what they hope will be a boom in green hydrogen production in the region.

