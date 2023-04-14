Finland’s Moscow embassy receives powder-laden mail

MOSCOW (AP) — Finland’s embassy in Moscow says it received an envelope containing white powder. It has turned the envelope and two other sealed envelopes to Russian authorities for investigation, said Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry. Zakharova said Friday that the embassy reported three identical envelopes addressed to the Finnish military attache were found in the embassy mail. She said all three envelopes were handed over by the diplomatic mission to Russian law enforcement agencies. The incident comes less than two weeks after Finland became a member of the NATO military alliance. Finland had maintained neutrality for decades, but sought membership soon after Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

