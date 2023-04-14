Aaron Judge, union win dispute over ‘All Rise’ trademark

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge has won a dispute over trademarks used to promote the New York Yankees slugger. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ruled against a Long Island man who attempted to register ”All Rise” and “Here Comes the Judge,” claiming it would cause confusion with slogans used by the record-setting home run hitter. Michael Chisena attempted to register “All Rise” and “Here Comes the Judge” after Judge won the 2017 All-Star Home Run Derby. The registration was opposed by Judge and the Major League Baseball Players Association, and administrative trademark judges ruled in their favor.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.