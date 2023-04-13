Russia identifies Ukrainian suspect in war blogger’s killing

Russia’s top security agency has accused a Ukrainian man of involvement in a bombing that killed a well-known Russian military blogger at a St. Petersburg cafe. Vladlen Tatarsky, an ardent supporter of the war, was killed on April 2 as he led a discussion at a riverside cafe in St. Petersburg. A Russian woman who was seen on video moments before the blast presenting Tatarsky with a statuette that contained explosives was quickly arrested. On Thursday, Russia’s Federal Security Service, said a Ukrainian citizen, whom it identified as Yuriy Denysov, had gathered information about the blogger and provided Trepova with explosives delivered via courier service. Russia says he acted on orders from Ukrainian intelligence.

