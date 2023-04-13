Prosecutors: German climate demo didn’t cause cyclist death

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they have determined that climate protesters weren’t responsible for the death in October of a cyclist after their road blockade caused a delay in the arrival of a rescue vehicle at an accident scene. The Oct. 31 incident in Berlin fueled controversy over the tactics of the Last Generation group. Berlin’s fire service said at the time that blockades resulted in officers with special rescue equipment getting stuck in traffic as they rushed to help a seriously injured cyclist who got stuck under a cement mixer. Prosecutors said Thursday that the delay wasn’t significant to the cyclist’s fate as a doctor had already determined that another course of action made more sense.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.