Peru politician convicted in reporter’s murder 35 years ago

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A Peruvian judge has convicted and retired army general and conservative politician Daniel Urresti to 12 years in prison Thursday for his role 35 years ago in the murder of a journalist who covered abuses during Peru’s civil war. Urresti was a military intelligence officer in November 1988 when journalist Hugo Bustíos was machine-gunned and blown up with dynamite in Huanta province. Urresti was accused of being part of a plainclothes military patrol that carried out the ambush to prevent the journalist from covering news of military abuses against civilians in the largely indigenous region.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.