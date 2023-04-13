Skip to Content
Peru politician convicted in reporter’s murder 35 years ago

By FRANKLIN BRICEÑO
LIMA, Peru (AP) — A Peruvian judge has convicted and retired army general and conservative politician Daniel Urresti to 12 years in prison Thursday for his role 35 years ago in the murder of a journalist who covered abuses during Peru’s civil war. Urresti was a military intelligence officer in November 1988 when journalist Hugo Bustíos was machine-gunned and blown up with dynamite in Huanta province. Urresti was accused of being part of a plainclothes military patrol that carried out the ambush to prevent the journalist from covering news of military abuses against civilians in the largely indigenous region.

