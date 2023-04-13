No known threats to Boston Marathon, but police are prepared

BOSTON (AP) — Law enforcement officials say while there are no known threats to this year’s Boston Marathon, on the 10th anniversary of a terrorist attack that killed three spectators, they are prepared for any emergency situation. Federal, state and city law enforcement agencies say Thursday that they are more coordinated and prepared than ever to respond, but the public remains the first line of defense and have been urged to report anything suspicious. In addition to the multitude of police officers along the marathon’s route, there are bomb squads, hazardous material teams and SWAT teams will also be standing at the ready.

