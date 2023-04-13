Missouri to limit gender-affirming care for minors, adults

COLUMBIA. Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s attorney general has announced new restrictions on gender-affirming care for adults in addition to minors in a move that is believed to be a first nationally and has advocacy groups threatening to sue. Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced plans to restrict transgender health care weeks ago, when protesters rallied at the Capitol to urge lawmakers to pass a law banning puberty blockers, hormones and surgeries for children. But the discussion was focused on minors, not adults. Missouri Attorney General spokeswoman Madeline Sieren clarified in a statement Thursday that adults also would be covered. The ACLU and Lambda Legal said in a joint statement that they would “take any necessary legal action” and urged those affected to call.

By SUMMER BALLENTINE and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH Associated Press

