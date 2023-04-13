Mexico’s immigration chief called to court over deadly fire

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors say the head of the country’s immigration agency is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court as part of their investigation of a fire at a detention center last month that killed 40 migrants. The Attorney General’s Office said in a statement Thursday that National Immigration Institute chief Francisco Garduño is set to appear April 21. At that point prosecutors will make their formal accusations and present evidence. On Tuesday, prosecutors announced he would face unspecified criminal charges in the case.

