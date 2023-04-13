Jury selection begins in defamation lawsuit against Fox News

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — It’s start of questioning for potential jurors in the defamation trial involving Fox News. In the case being tried in Delaware, Dominion Voting Systems is seeking to hold Fox responsible for repeatedly airing false claims related to the 2020 presidential election. With jury selection closed to the media and public, Superior Court Judge Eric Davis announced by Thursday afternoon that the interview process had produced a large enough pool from which to choose 12 jurors and 12 alternates. The seating of jurors will begin Monday morning, followed by opening statements from lawyers. Dominion’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit alleges Fox damaged Dominion by repeatedly airing false allegations about Dominion’s machines and the software they used.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.