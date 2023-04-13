Indonesia police kill 2 suspected Jemaah Islamiyah militants

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s counterterrorism police squad has killed two men suspected of ties to Jemaah Islamiyah, an al-Qaida-linked group blamed for a string of past bombings. Police say the two men were killed in a shootout Wednesday during a raid in Lampung, a province on the southern tip of Sumatra island. An officer was seriously injured in the shootout. Police say they also arrested four other members of Jemaah Islamiyah in a separate raid in Lampung on Tuesday, part of a broader nationwide crackdown on the group following tips that it is recruiting and training new members.

