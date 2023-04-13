Germany approves Poland’s request to send jets to Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has approved Poland’s request to transfer five Soviet-designed fighter jets to Ukraine. The permission was needed because Germany used to own the Soviet-designed MiG 29 planes, which were part of communist East Germany’s military fleet. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in a statement issued Thursday that the approval showed “you can rely on Germany!” When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Warsaw a week ago, Poland’s president said his country already had provided four MiG-29 jets to Ukraine, with four more in the process of getting handed over and another six being prepared.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.