First image of a black hole gets a makeover with AI

NEW YORK (AP) — The first image of a black hole captured in 2019 is getting a makeover. Researchers on Thursday revealed an updated version, which they made using artificial intelligence. The black hole still looks like a fuzzy, orange doughnut-shaped object in a galaxy 53 million light-years from Earth. But it now has a skinnier ring and a darker center, which researchers think is more accurate. The new image is based on the same data gathered by a network of radio telescopes, but researchers used machine learning to fill in the gaps.

