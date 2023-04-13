Doctors: Italy’s Berlusconi continues to improve in ICU

ROME (AP) — Doctors caring for Silvio Berlusconi reported a further “constant improvement” in his condition Thursday as he battles to overcome a lung infection and apparent kidney problems caused by chronic leukemia.The 86-year-old three-time premier remains in intensive care at Milan’s San Raffaele clinic, where he was admitted April 5 with breathing problems. After his hospitalization, Berlusconi’s longtime physician, Dr. Alberto Zangrillo, revealed he had been suffering for some time from chronic leukemia and was being treated for a related lung infection.

