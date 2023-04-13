Doctor acquitted in 14 patient deaths sues health system

DETROIT (AP) — An Ohio doctor acquitted in the deaths of 14 patients who died after being given painkillers has filed suit against a Catholic health system that runs the hospital where he once worked. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court in Detroit says William Husel alleges malicious prosecution against Trinity Health Corp. He is seeking at least $20 million in damages. Husel was accused of ordering painkillers for patients in the Columbus, Ohio, area Mount Carmel Health System at doses prosecutors said indicated an intent to end lives. Husel’s attorneys argued he was providing comfort care for dying patients. A jury found Husel not guilty last April. A Trinity Health spokeswoman called the lawsuit’s allegations “unfounded.”

