Debate resumes on Nebraska bill to ban trans care for minors
By MARGERY A. BECK
Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have begun a second round of debate on a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors. The bill is so contentious that it has led opponents to carry out an effort to filibuster every single bill before the Nebraska Legislature this session, which has largely hamstrung the body’s work. While lawmakers have managed to advance a number of bills, it had not passed a single bill by Wednesday, which marked the 60th day of this year’s 90-day session. Lawmakers entered the debate Thursday already raw from a contentious all-day showdown Wednesday over a bill that would greatly restrict abortion access in the state.