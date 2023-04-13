Ash from Russian volcano prompts Alaska flight cancellations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Airlines has canceled about two dozen flights in Alaska because of an ash cloud from a Russian Volcano. The canceled flights were to, from and within the state. Airline officials say they are monitoring the ash cloud from Shiveluch Volcano, and they may need to cancel additional flights. The volcano is on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, about 1,770 miles east of Anchorage. The volcano began erupting Tuesday, and sent an ash cloud 6 miles into the air on Wednesday. The cancellations are out of safety concerns. Volcanic ash can cause a jet engine to shut down.

