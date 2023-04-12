Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin launches run for 3rd term

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The head of Wisconsin’s Democratic Party is celebrating U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s announcement she’s seeking a third term. Baldwin said Wednesday she’ll continue to fight for the working class and families struggling with inflation and to oppose Wisconsin’s abortion ban. No Republicans have announced they’re running for Baldwin’s seat. State Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler says Republican politicians “are hiding under a rug” instead of running for the Senate because they know Wisconsin residents trust Baldwin. Baldwin spearheaded legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages last year. The Wisconsin Republican Party is working to tie Baldwin’s Senate campaign to President Joe Biden, who’s facing low approval ratings with voters.

