Posthumous Kenny Rogers album will feature unreleased songs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A posthumous Kenny Rogers record coming this summer includes unreleased songs he recorded before his death in 2020. Curated by his widow, Wanda Rogers, the record is called “Life is Like a Song” and comes out June 2 on UMe. The album will include cover songs like “Wonderful Tonight,” by Eric Clapton and will also include two previously released songs, his duet with Dolly Parton called “Tell Me That You Love Me,” and “Goodbye,” written by Lionel Richie. The Country Music Hall of Famer had a thriving career for some 60 years with hits like “The Gambler,” “Lucille,” “Lady” and “Islands in the Stream,” a beloved Parton-Rogers duet.

