Ohio Republican Majewski launches 2nd bid to take on Kaptur

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Trump-backed Republican in Ohio whose military record was called into question during his unsuccessful 2022 congressional campaign says he plans to run again next year. J.R. Majewski launched his latest effort to win the GOP nomination and take on Democratic U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur in a video posted Wednesday on Twitter. Majewski, of Port Clinton, previously worked in the nuclear power industry. He drew attention for drawing a sprawling banner supporting former President Donald Trump across his lawn, and also had been a pro-Trump hip-hop performer and promoter of the baseless rightwing QAnon conspiracy theory. He was the surprise winner of last year’s Republican primary for the Toledo-area 9th Congressional District, but he ultimately lost handily to Kaptur.

