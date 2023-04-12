Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 1:38 PM

Juror: Texas governor’s rush to pardon shooter a ‘travesty’

KION

By ACACIA CORONADO
Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An juror in the trial of a Texas man convicted of murder for killing a protester says Gov. Greg Abbott’s rush to issue a pardon in the case is an “egregious overreach.” Jere Dowell says the Republican’s action would wipe aside the jury’s unanimous decision over Daniel Perry’s 2020 shooting of Garrett Foster during a Black Lives Matter protest. Perry is yet to be sentenced. As an alternate, Dowell did not have a vote in convicting Perry. But she told The Associated Press she was in the room for deliberations and that she agreed with the verdict handed down Friday.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content