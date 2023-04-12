Brazil’s Lula in Shanghai on visit to boost ties with China

BEIJING (AP) — Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is in the Chinese financial hub of Shanghai as he looks to boost ties with his country’s biggest trade partner. Lula is due to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday before concluding his visit to China. The Brazilian government says the sides are expected to sign at least 20 bilateral agreements, underscoring the improvement in relations following a rocky patch under predecessor Jair Bolsonaro. In Shanghai, Lula will attend the swearing in of former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff as head of the Chinese-backed New Development Bank. China is Brazil’s biggest export market, and Brazil is the biggest recipient of Chinese investment in Latin America.

