Amazon worker injuries dip last year, but higher than 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon’s total injury rate for warehouse workers took a dip last year, but injuries were still worse than they were in 2020, according to an analysis released Wednesday by a coalition of labor unions. The report was compiled by the group Strategic Organizing Center and examines data Amazon has submitted to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The findings mirror a similar report Amazon released this year, showing the same injury rate for its warehouses and a recordable rate of 6.7% across its U.S. operations, compared to 7.6% in 2021. The study showed slight improvements in the company’s serious injury rate, but noted it still remains high.

