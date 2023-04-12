Aide: Jailed Russian opposition leader ill, perhaps poisoned

MOSCOW (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is reportedly in failing health because of a new suspected poisoning. A spokeswoman says the 46-year-old Navalny fell ill last Friday when he was let out of the punishment cell and put in a conventional cell. He had lost about 18 pounds in 15 days. On Monday, Navalny wrote on Twitter, he was put back in a punishment cell for another 15-day term. An ambulance reportedly was called early Saturday because of acute stomach pains but Navalny received no diagnosis. A spokeswoman says it’s believed Navalny is receiving low doses of poison in pills without identification. Navalny nearly died in a poisoning with a nerve agent in 2020 that he blames on the Kremlin.

