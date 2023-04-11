Trudeau provides more Ukraine aid, dismisses site being down
By ROB GILLIES
Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced more military aid to support Ukraine in its war with Russia while hosting Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Toronto. The new military assistance includes 21,000 assault rifles, 38 machine guns, and over 2.4 million rounds of ammunition. “We are preparing for our counteroffensive. We need more ammunition, we need more weaponry, we need more military equipment,” Shmyhal said. He thanked Canada for its support since Russian forces invaded in February 2022, which has included billions of dollars in economic and military aid.