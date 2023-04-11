Thailand criticized for returning Myanmar resistance members

BANGKOK (AP) — Human rights groups and opposition politicians in Thailand are criticizing the government for forcibly repatriating three men who were reportedly members of an anti-government resistance movement in military-ruled Myanmar. The Bangkok-based People’s Empowerment Foundation says the action violated universal human rights principles and Thailand’s own policy because the men were likely to be in danger as a result of their activities fighting against Myanmar’s military government. Myanmar’s independent media, which operate underground and in exile, reported that the three men were members of a resistance group and crossed into Thailand to have at least one of them treated for injuries. A leaked Thai government document saya the men had not identified themselves as combatants.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.