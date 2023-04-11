Takeaways of AP Investigation into deadly migrant voyage

For nearly two years, The Associated Press searched across three continents to uncover the story of a mysterious Mauritanian boat. It led to the story of the people it carried to death as they drifted across the Atlantic Ocean and appeared in the Caribbean island of Tobago in May 2021. Mauritania, in northwest Africa, is nearly 3,000 miles away from Tobago. Evidence found on the boat suggested the dead were likely African migrants trying to reach Europe. Forty-three young men from Mauritania, Mali, Senegal and possibly other West African nations, too, are believed to have boarded the boat 135 days earlier. AP has identified 33 of them by name.

