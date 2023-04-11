Russian lawmakers vet bill allowing electronic draft notices

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian lawmakers have approved legislation that would allow authorities to issue electronic summons to draftees and reservists. The State Duma voted to pass the bill Tuesday on its second and third readings. The legislation still needs approval from the upper house of parliament and President Vladimir Putin’s signature to take effect. The bill was introduced as Russia’s military is preparing for an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive. Russia’s current rules require the in-person delivery of military service notices. Many Russians avoided the draft in the past by staying away from their address of record. Under the bill authorizing e-notices, recipients who fail to show up would be prohibited from leaving Russia and have their drivers’ licenses suspended.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.