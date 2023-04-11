NATO member Romania pushes to buy US-made F-35 fighter jets

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s top defense body has approved buying an unspecified number of American-made F-35 fighter jets, as the NATO-member state pushes to modernize its air force. The office of President Klaus Iohannis, who chaired a Supreme Council of National Defense meeting in the capital Bucharest on Tuesday, said members of the council approved the purchase of the “latest generation” Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft. Iohannis’ office did not specify how many F-35 fighter jets Romania would look to purchase or when it would buy them. The acquisition would also need Parliamentary approval but is expected to be widely supported.

