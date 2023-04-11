Macron visits Netherlands after Taiwan comments make waves

AMSTERDAM (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is set to deliver a speech outlining his vision for the future of Europe during a two-day state visit to the Netherlands. Macron began his visit on Tuesday, and his afternoon speech in The Hague follows the French leader making waves with comments about the continent’s relationship with Taiwan. In an interview published Sunday, he asked whether it was in the interest of Europeans to accelerate a crisis on on Taiwan. Macron, who recently visited China, said the answer was no. Macron’s trip to Amsterdam and The Hague is the first state visit to the Netherlands by a French leader since Jacques Chirac 23 years ago.

By PETER DEJONG and MIKE CORDER Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.