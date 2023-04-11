Democratic senators urge chief justice to probe Thomas trips

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are calling on U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to open an investigation into the undisclosed acceptance of luxury trips taken by Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife that were paid for by a Republican megadonor. Democrats serving on the Senate Judiciary Committee have written a letter to Roberts saying they plan to hold a hearing in coming days. And if the Supreme Court does not deal with the issue on its own, the committee will consider voting on legislation, though such a measure would also need support from the Republican-led House to become law.

