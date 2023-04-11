Criminal probe focuses on school where boy, 6, shot teacher

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors in the Virginia city where a 6-year-old shot his teacher are investigating whether the actions of any school employees could lead to criminal charges. That’s according to court documents released Tuesday. A petition to empanel a special grand jury was filed by prosecutors in Newport News. And it comes a day after they charged the boy’s mother with felony child neglect. The child used his mother’s 9mm handgun and seriously wounded teacher Abby Zwerner. She filed a $40 million lawsuit against the school system last week. Zwerner accuses school officials of ignoring multiple warnings on the day of the shooting that the boy was armed and in a “violent mood.”

By BEN FINLEY and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press

