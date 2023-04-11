Chile lawmakers vote to reduce work week from 45 to 40 hours

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile’s Congress has approved a law gradually reducing the work week from 45 to 40 hours, a decision hailed by the government as a breakthrough for workers’ rights. The bill, which was approved by a 127 to 14 margin with three abstentions, is expected to be signed into law by President Gabriel Boric before May 1. It was unanimously approved by the Senate three weeks ago. It took six years for lawmakers to finally approve the initiate and the law will need another five yeas to reach its full force.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.