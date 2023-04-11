Arkansas Gov. Huckabee Sanders signs parole changes into law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has approved an overhaul of the state’s sentencing laws that will eliminate parole eligibility for certain violent offenses. The Republican governor on Tuesday signed into law legislation that will require anyone convicted of any of 18 violent offenses such as capital murder and rape to serve 100% of their sentences. That takes effect next year, so it will not impact those sentenced before 2024. The overhaul comes as parts of Arkansas have seen a spike in crime in the past year. Critics of the changes have said the overhaul will just add to an already crowded prison system. Sanders has called for adding 3,000 new prison beds.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.