Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:37 PM

ACLU sues North Carolina over harsher riot punishments

KION

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM
Associated Press/Report for America

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A prominent civil rights group has filed a federal lawsuit challenging a new North Carolina law that will increase punishments for violent protests. The law was passed in response to the 2020 protests against racial injustice. The American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina on Tuesday asked a U.S. District Court to block enforcement of several provisions it deems unconstitutional. Supporters of the increased punishments say the legislation is a necessary deterrent. But the ACLU says the law goes overboard in criminalizing people who exercise their rights to free speech and assembly. Beginning in December, fines and prison time will increase, typically by a couple years or more.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content