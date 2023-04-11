Abortion questions intensify in US courts, legislatures

Dueling judicial opinions on the future availability of abortion pills could shake up the U.S. landscape. Less than 10 months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to abortion, upheaval over what’s allowed and what’s not is escalating. In addition to a wave of new state laws, sweeping actions have come from federal judges in Texas and Washington state. The rulings are prompting more court filings in cases likely to wind up before the Supreme Court. There’s other key action, too: Court arguments in Iowa, legislation and litigation in Montana, and a push for tighter restrictions by lawmakers in Nebraska and Florida all may affect future access to abortion.

