A great read turned into a dream role for Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner stars in the new Apple TV+ limited series “The Last Thing He Told Me” alongside Angourie Rice. It’s based on a novel of the same name by Laura Dave that spent 65 weeks as a New York Times Best Seller. Garner read the novel with one of her daughters and says they would push bedtime to keep reading. Getting cast in the series, was a dream role, but she did have to adapt to play a character who has to learn how to be a mother. Dave co-created the series with her Oscar-winning husband, Josh Singer, and wrote the screenplay. “The Last Thing He Told Me” debuts April 14.

