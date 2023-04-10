Sentencing trial begins for ex-coach in wife’s 1999 death
By JUAN A. LOZANO
Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) — The sentencing trial has begun for a former Houston-area high school football coach convicted twice of fatally shooting his pregnant wife during what authorities say was a staged burglary more than 24 years ago. David Mark Temple was convicted in August 2019 for a second time for killing of his wife, Belinda. But that jury could not decide on a sentence, prompting a judge to declare a mistrial. Prosecutors had sought a life prison term. A new resentencing trial for Temple began on Monday after being delayed in part by the coronavirus pandemic.