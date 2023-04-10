No April Fool: Retired Iowa mechanic wins $40M lotto jackpot
CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — At first, the winner of a $40 million jackpot says he couldn’t believe he won the lottery on April Fools’ Day. Earl Lape, a 61-year-old retired mechanic from Dubuque, Iowa, said he thought it was a joke. He believed it only after confirming his winning Lotto America ticket with a convenience store clerk. Claiming his winnings Monday, Lape said: “I laughed. I thought it was April Fools’.” He opted to take his winnings in cash: a cool $21.28 million. The $40 million prize winnings would’ve been paid over 29 years. Lape said he’ll use the money to help his family, and will make donations to benefit children with medical issues.