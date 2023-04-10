Montana abortion proposal met with preemptive lawsuit

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Planned Parenthood of Montana filed a preemptive lawsuit seeking to stop legislation that would ban the abortion method most commonly used in the second trimester. The organization filed the lawsuit Monday, before the bill has been forwarded to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte because it takes effect upon its signing. The lawsuit asks the court to intervene before the ban is allowed to take effect. The lawsuit argues Montana’s Constitutional right to privacy includes the right to a pre-viability abortion — based on a 1999 state Supreme Court ruling. The bill also seeks to create a state law saying the right to individual privacy does not include the right to an abortion.

